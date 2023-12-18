The Mediterranean migratory route is the deadliest in the world. The victims and missing people number in the hundreds in 2023, marked by several shipwrecks that have shocked the world. However, even those who do not lose their lives face the coast guard or a tough arrival in the European Union. We review it on this International Migrant Day.

“Tragic”, again, was the word used by the International Organization for Migration (IOM) to describe a new shipwreck off the coast of Libya. Of the 86 people who were on board a precarious boat to reach Europe, at least 61 died. Among them were several children.

The boat left Zuara, a town between Tripoli, the country's capital, and the border with Tunisia. Although the exact destination is unknown, most ships that leave the Libyan coast seek to reach southern Italy, such as the island of Lampedusa, the southernmost point of the European country.

The accident happened on Saturday, December 16, but the same owner It was repeated in February of this year: 73 migrants disappeared in the Mediterranean. In March, another shipwreck claimed the lives of 30 people, all on the coast of Libya. The victims probably thought at the time that they had been lucky enough to avoid the country's coast guard, which as of December 9 had intercepted more than 15,300 people trying to sail to southern Europe.

But in the end, the hard water border that the Mediterranean draws between the global north and south always ends up imposing a grim destiny: the thousands of lives lost at sea are the most painful witness to this, but so are the lives of those who must return to Libya and even those who reach European soil. On International Migrant Day, which is commemorated every December 18, we review the paths and obstacles of those who face this migratory route.

Migrate to die: the victims of the sea

There are 28,320 lives that have drowned in the Mediterranean since 2014, according to data from the OI Missing Migrants ProjectM, which records both fatalities and missing persons. It is by far the deadliest migration route in the world. This year that is now ending had the highest number since 2017, with 2,571 deaths and disappearances until December 16.

The numbers also confirm that the trend is on the rise. After the hardest years, between 2014 and 2017, the number of victims decreased, which indicates that the total number of migrants did as well. However, after hitting the lowest point in 2020, the year the pandemic broke out, deaths and disappearances have grown again. Only between 2020 and 2022, when 2,411 victims were registered, the number increased by a thousand people.







But beyond the general trends and figures, 2023 will also be remembered for one of the worst tragedies in the Mediterranean: the sinking of a boat off the Greek coast on June 14 carrying up to 750 Pakistani, Syrian, Egyptians and Palestinians, among others. Only a hundred people were rescued alive.

The ship had also left Libya and was heading to Italy, but a breakdown kept it at sea for five days before moving away from its destination. The versions found around how the boat capsized, causing the death and disappearance of more than 600 people, are perhaps the most painful aspect of this misfortune: various journalistic investigations and human rights organizations concluded that the reckless and late action of the Greek coast guard was responsible for increasing the number of victims, instead of helping those who remained alive on the boat, contradicting the coast guard themselves and the Greek authorities.

Migrate to return: forced returns to Libya

But the Greek coast guard is not the only one that has been accused of violating the human rights of migrants. Responsible for guarding the territorial waters of each country, multiple complaints weigh against the Libyan guards. Various humanitarian organizations have reported direct attacks against their rescue ships. Furthermore, they also claim that their requests for help have been ignored, although this criticism is not limited to the Libyan coast guard but also to those of European countries, which know that rescuing migrants at sea means having to take them to their territory.

That is the task of the Libyan patrolmen: to intercept the migrants to return them to African soil. During this year, this has been the fate of more than 15,000 people, who were detained by coast guards and later taken to asylum centers. This work is done, in part, thanks to the support of the Italian Government, which in 2017 signed an agreement with Tripoli to finance and train the coast guard in exchange for stopping the migratory flow.

Archive image. Migrants wait in Tripoli to be processed in a deportation operation from Libya on November 6, 2023. AFP – MAHMUD TURKIA

Asylum centers on Libyan soil are also subject to reports of arbitrary detention, ill-treatment and violence. A Doctors Without Borders report published a week ago details unsanitary conditions, physical attacks, lack of medical care, food and water, as well as overcrowding and forced labor. “People were totally dehumanized, exposed every day to cruel and degrading conditions and treatment,” the publication explains.

Release from these centers is subject to not attempting to migrate again. The Agency against Illegal Immigration of the Libyan National Unity Government released 106 Syrian, Sudanese and Palestinian migrants this Saturday under that premise. However, remaining on Libyan soil is no guarantee of safety: without legal protection, they are seen as easy prey for extortion.

According to IOM figures, more than 700,000 migrants, asylum seekers and refugees of around 40 nationalities live in Libya in these conditions.

Migrate to arrive: the uncertainty of Europe

Staying in Libya is synonymous with an undignified life; crossing the Mediterranean can mean losing your life; But what happens to the migrants who manage to reach European soil? Italy, the country that is the main gateway to the rest of the continent, has been asking for a clear migrant redistribution policy for years and claims to be overwhelmed by the number of people arriving. For now, however, relocation agreements are voluntary and can be suspended.

The NGO Open Arms depicts a shipwreck scene off the coast of Barcelona, ​​Spain, to raise awareness about migrant lives lost at sea on December 11, 2023. REUTERS – ALBERT GEA

Germany, without going any further, decided stop admitting migrants from Italy “until further notice” in September following a political disagreement with the government of the far-right Georgia Meloni in Rome, an example of how the destinations of migrants end up instrumentalized in the offices of European leaders.

Recently, the governments of European countries managed to reach a consensus around the so-called Crisis Regulation, which is the last piece of the puzzle of the New Pact on Migration and Asylum of the European Union, in negotiations since 2020. This Crisis Regulation, to which lacks the green light from the European Parliament, provides that Member States can apply tougher measures in times of exceptional migratory influx, such as holding asylum seekers at the border for up to 20 weeks while their situation is resolved, or extending from 12 to 20 weeks retention of migrants whose application has been rejected.

This pact has received criticism from several humanitarian organizations, which warn that it may increase “instrumentalization of migration”increasing obstacles to obtaining asylum and ending up in large migrant detention centers.

A perspective that is far from the one that probably pushes migrants to undertake their journeys and risk their lives.