At least 59 people drowned off the southern coast of Greece’s Peloponnese peninsula on Wednesday as a result of a shipwreck. That made the Greek Coast Guard announced Wednesday. While the death toll continues to rise, more than 100 people have been rescued from the sea and taken to the Greek port of Kalamata. It would be the deadliest shipwreck off the Greek coast this year.

Earlier on Wednesday morning, a fishing boat with more than a hundred migrants on board capsized. The boat, where no one had access to life jackets, was on its way to Italy from the Tobruk area in eastern Libya. The ship sank in international waters, about 75 kilometers from Pylos in the Ionian Sea. The nationality of neither the victims nor the rescued people is known.

On Tuesday afternoon, a plane from the European border control service Frontex already had its sights on the boat, after the agency was informed by the Italian coastguard about an approaching ship. According to the Greek port authorities, they then ‘refused any help’. A major rescue operation was set up in the area as a result of the shipwreck. Patrol boats from the port police, a ship from the Hellenic Navy and a plane and a helicopter from the Hellenic Air Force took part in it.