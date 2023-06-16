by Letizia Tortello sent to Athens

A huge refrigerated container, the coffins going up and down the morgue. There they are, the dead from the shipwreck of Pylos. The 78 bodies of the migrants who died on Wednesday night while the Adriana boat sank off the coast of Greece, in one of the biggest disasters in the Mediterranean, are kept under the sun in the Piraeus cemetery. There are no black bags around them, just the bodies in the cold room. They are the found victims of the tragedy, but there would be more than 500 people sunk together with the boat. The pallbearers carried their bodies up and down all day, opened the refrigerated truck, loaded them onto simple black wooden coffins, to take them to the coroner for identification. “They are men and many are very young”, explains the coroner.



