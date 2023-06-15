The tragedy that took place yesterday in Kalamata, Greece, a city 250 kilometers southeast of Athens, is taking on ever more dramatic dimensions. At least 79 migrants have lost their lives in the sinking of a fishing boat with hundreds of people on board which occurred off the Greek coast. So far 104 people have been rescued but between 400 and 700 people were traveling on the vessel. “The budget will worsen,” warns, in fact, a spokesman for the Greek Coast Guard.

From Libya the vessel was bound for Italy

They were traveling on a fishing boat about thirty meters long, which set sail from Tobruk, on the Libyan coast, and headed for Italy according to reports from the Greek Coast Guard. “But the boat contained double and perhaps triple the passengers allowed, and she capsized,” says Favas. The shipwreck occurred in the waters of the Aegean, 47 nautical miles from Pylos in the southern Peloponnese. The survivors are all men, originating, according to initial information, from Syria, Pakistan, Egypt. None of them were wearing life jackets when they were rescued. According to some survivors, women and children were also traveling on board the ship.



Three survivors of the representative of Mera25: shipwreck after intervention Coast Guard

“Three survivors told us that the accident occurred when the Greek Coast Guard hooked the vessel with a rope and was trying to tow it. Then, for no apparent reason, the fishing boat overturned». This was stated to ANSA by Kriton Arseni, representative of Mera25, the political movement founded by Yanis Varoufakis, after meeting some survivors of the shipwreck stored in a warehouse in the port of Kalamata. Survivors described a Coast Guard rescue attempt before the wreck.

Witnesses: at least one hundred children in the hold

“I asked a patient and he told me about a large number of children, about 100 in the hold.” This was reported to the Greek media by the director of the Cardiology Clinic of the Kalamata hospital where some survivors of the sinking of the fishing boat are hospitalised. Eight of the survivors of the sinking of the fishing vessel off Pylos, Greece, were questioned at the Kalamata Port Authority premises. Three or four of these could be arrested. This was reported by the Greek broadcaster ERT, which speaks of a pre-investigative phase aimed at identifying any smugglers among the survivors of the tragedy. Meanwhile, the search for the missing continues, the precise number of which is not yet known, but which could number in the hundreds.

Activist, Nawal Soufi: “The migrants had asked for help the day before”

For hours in telephone contact with the migrants aboard the Adriana, the fishing boat sunk with hundreds of migrants in the southern Peloponnese: fear and panic, but also fears for that boat that had approached and the terror of a safe shipwreck . This is the testimony collected by the activist Nawal Soufi who, in a post on Facebook, publishes the account of his contacts with the shipwrecked in the hours preceding the tragedy, including the communication of the last position. «On 13 June 2023, in the early hours of the morning, migrants aboard a boat loaded with 750 people contacted me telling me of their difficult situation. After five days of travel, the water had run out, the boat’s driver had abandoned them in the open sea and there were also six dead bodies on board. They did not know exactly where they were, but thanks to the instantaneous location of the Turaya phone, I was able to obtain their exact location and alerted the relevant authorities », writes Soufi, sharing his reconstruction.

«The situation got complicated when a ship approached the boat, tying it with ropes on two points of the boat and started throwing bottles of water. The migrants felt in great danger, as they feared that the ropes could capsize the boat and that fighting on board to get water could lead to shipwreck. For this reason, they moved slightly away from the ship to avoid a safe shipwreck », continues the activist in his post.

“There was no intention of continuing the journey to Italy, because they would not have known how to sail to arrive in Italian waters, as the real driver of the boat was missing and they kept asking what to do” adds Soufi, underlining that “they absolutely needed help in the waters where they were. If they had expressed their willingness to continue the journey to Italy, I would obviously have sent an update to Malta, Greece and Italy, but the migrants have never said anything like that”. «During the night, the situation on board the boat became even more dramatic: the migrants were confused and did not understand whether this was a rescue operation or a way to put their lives in even more danger. I stayed in touch with them until 11.00 pm in Greece, trying to reassure them and help them find a solution». Until the last call when awareness began to spread on board that there probably wasn’t much else to do: «In this last call, the man I was speaking to expressly told me: “I feel that this will be our last night alive”.

The European Commissioner for Health

“With member states and third countries, we must do more to stop the criminal networks that put the lives at risk every day” of migrants, wrote the European Commissioner for Health Stella Kyriakides on Twitter, expressing “deep sorrow for the significant loss of life and for people missing off the Greek coast. Each of them – underlines Kyriakides – is a human story that speaks of an escape in search of a better life ».

United Nations, Guterres: “horrified by the tragedy”

The Secretary General of the United Nations Antonio Guterres declared himself “horrified” by the tragedy and through his spokesman Stephane Djugarric recalled the “need for member states to unite to create a safe corridor for those who are forced to flee and implement a action to save lives and reduce dangerous travel”.

National mourning

Three days of national mourning in Greece, after the enormous immigration tragedy yesterday in the Ionian Sea off the Peloponnese in which at least 79 people lost their lives. This was announced by the interim Greek prime minister’s office while hundreds of people are still missing, raising fears that the real number of victims is much higher. It is believed that around 750 people were traveling on the ship. The search for survivors continues.