Shipwreck of Cutro, the commander of the Coast Guard: “Sea force 4, you could go out”

Three days after the tragic shipwreck that took place in Steccato di Cutro, the commander of the Coast Guard Vittorio Crotone Aloi also arrives at the Crotone sports hall, after the bodies of the migrants are housed.

The commander, interviewed by Republicadmitted that “you can go out with a force 8 sea” and that the night in which the boat with the migrants on board was sighted, a few meters from the beach, “the sea was force 4”.

Pressed by journalists, Aloi explained that the coast guard was only informed “when the fact had already happened” and blamed the finance guard: “It’s up to the Finance to intervene first”. “For the rules of engagement – explains Aloi – the operations are carried out by Finance until it becomes a Sar event”.

Complicated rules, which also depend on the Interior Ministry, the commander specifies. Meanwhile, the prosecutor has opened an investigation to understand exactly what happened from the moment of the first sighting until the shipwreck, around 4.30 in the morning, which caused the death of 67 people.

Aloi prefers not to say anything about it: “Now there is an intricate reconstruction of the facts to be done, the conclusions of which I cannot afford to anticipate. We are redoing the whole route and when we are ready we will revise it ”, he explains to Republic.

Despite everything, the commander feels “professionally in place”. because “we believe we have operated according to the rules of engagement in this case as well”.