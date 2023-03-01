Shipwreck of Cutro, Schlein against Minister Piantesosi: “He must resign”

In her first speech in the Chamber as secretary in pectore of the Pd, Elly Schlein attacks the Minister of the Interior Piantedosi asking for his resignation in relation to the events inherent in the shipwreck of Cutro.

The new secretary of the Democratic Party spoke during the hearing of the Minister of the Interior in the Constitutional Affairs commission on the massacre of migrants in Calabria.

“We will use every act of inspection on the responsibilities of the Minister of the Interior Piantedosi, but also of the ministers Giorgetti and Salvini” declared Elly Schlein.

“We want the dynamics and responsibilities of what happened to be clarified – added Schlein – The commander of the Crotone harbor master’s office said that those people could have been saved”.

“Why was there no intervention to prevent this massacre? There were a lot of people and you had the tools to know that those people were at risk. We await the results of the investigations, but from the point of view of political responsibilities, even just the statements suggest her resignation and the very profound reflection of Giorgia Meloni ”.

“I would like to point out the serious absence of the voice of Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni. – concluded Schlein – Not only on what has happened in Crotone these days, but also on what has happened in Florence. That was a squad-type attack that cannot be justified. I stigmatize the words of Minister Valditara on the principal who only addressed her students to solicit greater attention “.

Piantedosi: “Frontex had not signaled the danger”

Minister Piantedosi, for his part, defended himself before the Commission by stating that Frontex had not signaled the danger: “The Frontex air assets which were the first to identify the vessel after 10pm on 25 February 40 nautical miles from Italy did not had signaled a situation of danger or distress on board, highlighting the presence of one person above deck and others below deck and that the boat was buoyant. Then there was a worsening of the weather conditions”.

Salvini defends the Coast Guard

The Minister of Infrastructure Matteo Salvini, who has the delegation to the Coast Guard, meanwhile defends the Navy corps: “Not a word against the real perpetrators of the massacre, but insults and mud against the Coast Guard and myself”.

“I find it shameful – added the deputy prime minister – that left-wing newspapers shift the blame to women and men in uniform, above all in a delicate moment of anarchist threats to the institutions. I’m used to lies against me, but I don’t accept infamy about those who have always, through enormous efforts and sacrifices, saved human lives”.

The secretary of the League therefore concludes: “Helping those in difficulty is not a choice but a duty: it is crazy and seriously offensive to imagine that someone wanted to kill people. Solidarity with the 10,200 women and men of the Coast Guard. We will protect ourselves in the appropriate forums”.

Renzi against Meloni

Meanwhile, the leader of Italia Viva Matteo Renzi also attacks Giorgia Meloni. “In 2015, after a shipwreck, Giorgia Meloni asked that I be investigated for manslaughter. It was an act of pure looting. Today I’m not asking for Meloni to be investigated: it’s enough for me to apologize and for the policy of rescues at sea to become human again. Let’s stop the traffickers, not the NGOs” he said written the former prime minister on Twitter.