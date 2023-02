Boat wreckage on a beach near Cutro, province of Crotone, southern Italy. | Photo: EFE/GIUSEPPE PIPITA

Bodies of at least 40 migrants were found this Sunday (26) along the southern coast of Italy, in the region of Calabria, after the precarious boat they were traveling on sank.

A source informed the EFE Agency that it is possible that the death toll is higher.

Around 50 survivors managed to reach a beach in the town of Cutro, in the province of Crotone, where they are being attended to by emergency teams.

As rescue efforts continue, authorities are questioning the survivors to find out the circumstances of the accident and the origin of the migrants, most from Iran, Pakistan and Afghanistan, according to local media.

The survivors told the authorities that the rickety fishing boat they were traveling on broke in half and many of the passengers were shipwrecked as the sea was rough. The boat apparently crashed into the rocks before the migrants could call for help.

The bodies, which include a newborn baby and several children, were washed up on the tourist beach of Steccato and, according to Italian authorities, were scattered over several kilometres.