Bodies of 60 migrants were found dead this Sunday (26) along the southern coast of Italy, in the region of Calabria, after the precarious boat they were traveling on sank.

Eighty survivors were rescued by authorities. According to the testimonies of some of them, there were from 200 to 250 people on the vessel.

Sources of Italian authorities confirmed to the Efe agency that the bodies of migrants found dead, including a newborn and at least 12 minors, were located near the beach of Steccato, in the province of Crotone. According to the same source, it is not ruled out that the death toll could reach one hundred.

Although it was initially believed that the boat had broken up after hitting some rocks, survivors explained that the vessel’s engine had exploded in the middle of the night, injuring dozens of people and damaging the structure.

Most passengers departed from Iran, Pakistan and Afghanistan. They had left for Italy from the port of Smyrne, on the western tip of Turkey, four days ago.

Italian authorities comment on the tragedy

“This is the umpteenth tragedy in the Mediterranean that cannot leave anyone indifferent,” Italian President Sergio Matterella said in a statement.

According to the official, it is “essential that the European Union finally assumes responsibility for governing the phenomenon of migration in order to free it from human traffickers”.

Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni said in a statement that “it is criminal to enter a boat only 20 meters long with up to 200 people on board and with bad weather forecasts”.

“The government is committed to preventing departures and, with them, the perpetuation of these tragedies, and will continue to do so, above all demanding maximum cooperation from the countries of departure and origin,” he added.