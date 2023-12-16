Shipwreck in the Mediterranean, a rubber dinghy capsizes off the coast of Libya: 61 migrants drowned

“A shipwreck off the coast of Libya resulted in 61 deaths, all drowning. Among them also women and children. Migrants 86 had left Zwara – tweets the spokesperson of the IOM, the international organization of migrants, Flavio Di Giacomo – over 2250 people have lost their lives in the central Mediterranean this year. A dramatic number which unfortunately demonstrates that not enough is being done to save lives at sea.”

The first alert was issued by the search and rescue center in Rome on Thursday at the request of the Libyan coast guard. Two Frontex aircraft apparently flew over the area in the same hours as the Ocean Viking of SOS Mediterranée which had already saved 26 migrants on board a small boat.

But the humanitarian ship that wanted to participate in the search for the dinghy instead received the order to turn its bow towards Italy with destination the port of Livorno, which was then forced to take shelter under the coast of southern Sicily due to bad weather. In the meantime, the drifting dinghy capsized. The survivors, 25, were rescued by a tugboat and brought back to Libya. At the port of Tripoli they declared that 86 people had left, so there would be 61 deaths.

