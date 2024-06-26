Shipwreck in the Ionian Sea, little girl raped and killed on the sinking boat: an Iraqi migrant arrested

The Reggio Calabria Police executed a detention order issued by the Locri prosecutor’s office against one of the surviving migrants to the shipwreck occurred in the Ionian Sea, landed at the port of Roccella Ionica on 17 June. The man is in serious condition suspected of the crime of murder. The decree was adopted following the outcome of the investigation activities conducted by the Flying Squad of Reggio Calabria and the Siderno police station, with the collaboration of the Naval Operational Section of the Guardia di Finanza of Roccella Ionica. The investigations, coordinated by the Locri prosecutor’s office directed by Giuseppe Casciaro, have made it possible to reconstruct the dynamics of a murder, which adds to the series of dramatic events connected to the shipwreck of the sailing boat that sank around 120 miles from the Calabrian coast, with a about 70 migrants on board.

In fact, as emerged from the elements acquired during the proceedings currently in the preliminary investigation phase, while the sailboat was already adrift, the arrested migrant allegedly vented his violence on a 16-year-old Iraqi girl, daughter of another survivor, raping her and causing her death by suffocation.

After the formalities, the arrested person was taken to the Catanzaro prison, at the disposal of the judicial authorities. Last June 24, the investigating judge of the Court of Locri validated the detention order, applying the precautionary measure of custody in prison in accordance with the requests of the Locri prosecutor’s office.