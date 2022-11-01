The Greek Coast Guard has activated a search operation to try to locate dozens of missing migrants after the sinking of a boat off the island of Euboea, in the Aegean Sea. The boat had left Smyrna, Turkey, and 68 people were traveling on board, according to the first estimates of the coast guard, collected by Ert. The emergency services rescued nine migrants who had climbed an islet alive. Rescuers are at work while strong winds complicate both navigation and location activities.