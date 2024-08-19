Dubbed ‘the British Bill Gates’, IT entrepreneur Mike Lynch He is still missing after the shipwreck of the sailing vessel on which he was travelling with 21 people off the coast of Palermo, Sicily.

One of the few examples of a British entrepreneur who has built a global technology company, as the Guardian writes, his story is actually very different from that of the founder of Microsoft. Less than three months ago, in fact, the 59-year-old was cleared of 15 counts of fraud in the United States in relation to the 2011 purchase of his company, Autonomy, for $11.1 billion. “I have a number of medical problems that would have made it very difficult to survive,” Lynch told the Sunday Times last month. “If things had gone wrong, it would have been the end of life as I have known it in every sense,” he added, referring to the lung disease he suffers from.

Born in Ireland, Lynch grew up near Chelmsford, Essex, where his mother worked as a nurse and his father as a firefighter. He studied physics, mathematics and biochemistry at Cambridge University, specialising in adaptive pattern recognition. His doctoral thesis is, the Guardian reports, one of the most widely read pieces of research in the university library. After launching some of the first tech start-ups, including one specialising in software for automatic recognition of number plates, fingerprints and faces for the police, he created Autonomy in 1996.

Its software was used by companies to analyse huge amounts of data and owed its effectiveness in part to Bayesian inference, a statistical theory developed by the 18th-century statistician, philosopher and Presbyterian minister Thomas Bayes. Autonomy was an almost immediate commercial success. The company was listed in Brussels in 1998 and rapid growth, combined with the dotcom boom, led Autonomy to the London Stock Exchange where it joined the FTSE 100 of the largest listed companies in the UK.

The company Lynch created impressed Hewlett-Packard enough that it paid more than $11 billion to buy it in 2011, but was written down to $8.8 billion just a year later after “serious accounting irregularities” were discovered at the British company. Lynch has since been actively engaged in defending his reputation.