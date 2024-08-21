Very touching and significant words expressed by one of the survivors of the shipwreck of the Bayesian. The woman. Charlotte Golunski survived together with her 1-year-old daughter the disaster that hit the sailing ship near Porticello in Palermo.

Here are his words immediately after the disaster.

The Bayesian Shipwreck: What Happened?

The tragedy linked to the shipwreck of the Bayesian It happened a few days ago and saw the destruction of a sailing ship luxury following the arrival of a whirlwind very violent. This destroyed the mainmast of the vessel and after a few minutes caused it to sink.

Luckily, most people managed to save themselves thanks to the presence of some fishermen who contributed to saving as many people as possible. The crew He also took steps to inflate the emergency dinghy within a few seconds.

This allowed many passengers to escape to safety until the arrival of the Sir Robertthe Dutch boat that rescued the survivors of this terrible experience. The people who were on the boat had been invited by Mike Lynch to a vacation that he himself had decided to organize.

Charlotte Golunski’s story

One of the people who managed to save themselves following this terrible tragedy she is 35 years old Charlotte GolunskiThe woman also managed to save her one-year-old daughter, Sophie. The woman’s husband too, Jamesmanaged to survive this disaster in the open sea.

Obviously it is about traumas which take time to be somatized, but it seems that the little girl was examined and that she was able to sleep peacefully during the night. Charlotte then explained how those terrible moments remained etched in her memory. The woman is still unable to explain how she and her husband managed to survive.

She said that for a few seconds she couldn’t find her little girl, but when she realized what was happening she did everything she could to keep her up. Luckily the life raft was inflated in a few seconds and the family she managed to save herself, avoiding the worst.