Palermo tragedy, the weather and sailing expert explains what happened. “When you see it from afar you have to run away”

The tragedy of Palermocaused by a whirlwind which caused death and destruction by sinking a 56-meter sailing shipbrings up the issue once again climate. While the search is still underway for the six missing, including the English tycoon Mike Lynch and Morgan Stanley Chairman Jonathan Bloomera fact emerges that should not be underestimated. Last Friday, the Institute of Marine Sciences in Barcelona certified that the Mediterranean has beaten its heat record: 28.9 degrees on average daily on August 15th. “The warm sea – explains meteorologist and sailing instructor Paolo Under the crown to La Repubblica – it seems pleasant, but heat from a physical point of view is energy. The Mediterranean at this moment is a petrol can. If you put a match in it, that is, a cold air current like those of these days, he explodes. You pass a small boat, but I never would have imagined a 50 meter sunk for the bad weather“.

“Every drop of water – Sottocorona continues to La Repubblica – contains a quantity of energy, in the form of heat, which is very small in itself. But put together they have the strength of an avalanche.. The Bayesian was unluckily under the avalanche. The warmer the sea, the stronger they are. The more destructive the tornadoes they used to strike once every hundred yearsNow we see it one or more for each year. Even weather models struggle to predict such intense events. For weather models a downpour that drops 200 millimetres of rain in 24 hours it’s an event extremeand as such it is announced. If then, as happened in Emilia Romagna last year, 400 of them fallthere is no not even a scale to measure it. We know how to predict extreme events, not the very extreme ones, which don’t even have the right words to define them and yet are increasingly raining down on us”.