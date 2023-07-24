Shipwreck in Indonesia left at least 15 dead and 33 injured

You have created your account in EL TIEMPO. Know and personalize your profile.
Members of the Indonesian National Rescue Agency prepare to carry out search operations.
The ship, loaded with about 48 people, sank around midnight.
At least 15 people lost their lives and 33 were rescued as a result of the capsizing of a passenger ship south of the Celebes Islands, in the central region of the Indonesian archipelago, authorities reported Monday.
(Also read: Outrage in India for forcing women to walk naked in the streets).
The ship, loaded with about 48 people, sank around midnight. for reasons that are still unknown and while he was on a route between two towns in the province of Southeast Celebes.
In the early hours of the day, the emergency teams confirmed the rescue of six people. However, in the afternoon, after checking all the data, authorities raised the number of survivors to 33 and declared the end of the search operation.
Maritime accidents are common in Indonesia due to precarious infrastructurethe overload of passengers and goods, lax compliance with safety regulations and inclement weather.
The ship is one of the main means of transportation in the Indonesian archipelago, made up of more than 17,000 islands and with a population of more than 270 million.
In 2018, at least 160 people died in a ferry capsize on Lake Toba on the island of Sumatra, with most of the bodies unable to be recovered.
