I am Eight migrants died in the shipwreck that occurred during the night between Saturday and Sunday in AmbleteusePas-de-Calais, while attempting to illegally cross the Channel to England. This is what Le Figaro reports, citing police sources. The vessel capsized while it was still in the immediate vicinity of land, one of the rescuers said.

The tragedy comes less than two weeks after the worst shipwreck of the year, which killed 12 people on September 3 and brought the number of deaths on such crossings since January to at least 37, making 2024 the deadliest year since the Channel migrant disaster began.