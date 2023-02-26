Premier Giorgia Meloni promises that the government will work to prevent departures

The massacre of the (at least) 59 migrants who died due to the sinking of the fishing boat that took place in Picket fence of Cutroa town 20 kilometers from Crotone, has been the subject of declarations by various political exponents.

the words of the president of the republic — First of all, the President of the Republic, Sergio Mattarella, always close to the victims of the massacres that took place in the Mediterranean. The tenant of the Quirinale did not fail to express his “ache” for what happened, invoking “a strong commitment by the international community to remove the root causes of migrant flows; wars, persecutions, terrorism, poverty, territories made inhospitable by climate change”. Strong words, which were followed by equally strong words, however this time referring to the institution which is required to make an effort to manage emergencies: the European Union. “It is essential – commented Mattarella – that the EU finally takes on concrete the responsibility to govern the migratory phenomenon to remove it from human traffickers, directly engaging in migration policies”. See also Bolivia vs. Chile: follow the match live minute by minute

the reaction of giorgia meloni — The Prime Minister echoed Mattarella’s words, Giorgia Meloni. The premier expresses her “deep pain for the many human lives cut short by human traffickers. He is a criminal – affirms Palazzo Chigi in one official note – launching a boat just 20 meters long with 200 people on board and with adverse weather forecasts. It is inhumane to exchange the lives of men, women and children for the price of the ‘ticket’ paid by them in the false perspective of a safe journey. The government is busy preventing departures, and with them the unfolding of these tragedies, and will continue to do so, first of all by demanding maximum collaboration from the countries of origin and origin. The action of those who today speaks for itself speculate on these deadafter having exalted the illusion of an immigration without rules”.

Interior Minister Piantadosi — After her, it was the Minister of the Interior, Matteo Piantedosito express its opinion, defining a “Huge tragedy” what happened, which “demonstrates how it is absolutely necessary to firmly oppose the immigration chains”. See also Did Melissa Martinez disappoint? They reveal photos in Soho and fill it with criticism

the president of the Calabrian region with an eye — From the Calabria Region, then, the president Roberto Occhiuto (Forza Italia) published a official note saying: “We are in mourning for this terrible tragedy. What has the European Union been doing all these years? Where is the Europe that should guarantee security and legality? What happened to the dialogue operations with the countries of origin of the migrants? All questions that, unfortunately, do not have any answers to date.

the words of pope francis — Even by Pope Francis, during the Angelus Sunday, harsh words came. “This morning I learned with pain of the shipwreck that took place on the Calabrian coast near Crotone – said Pope Francis -. Forty dead have already been recovered, including many children. I pray for each of them, for the missing and for other surviving migrants. I thank those who have brought help and those who are welcoming. May Our Lady support these brothers and sisters of ours”. See also Cerri in the 92nd minute pushes Juve to the semifinals. Atalanta, another joke in the recovery

seawatch tweet — The strongest words, however, came from SeaWatchthe German non-governmental organization that deals precisely with providing relief to migrants in the Mediterranean: “One more catastrophe – they write -. AND intolerable that the only access route to Europe is by sea. The absence of a European search and rescue mission is a crime that repeats itself every day”.