How did you feel about the content of this article?

Fog off the coast of Black’s Beach hampered search operations | Photo: Reproduction Twitter/ Onscene.TV

At least eight people died when two small fishing boats sank in San Diego, California, in an apparent migrant smuggling operation, local officials said on Sunday (13). The San Diego Fire and Rescue Department began its search Saturday night when the 911 emergency service received a call from a Spanish-speaking person reporting that there were boats in distress off the coast of Black’s Beach.

The first rescue teams that arrived at the scene found two overturned boats and eight bodies. Another seven people remain missing. Rescue tasks lasted all night, due to bad weather on the Californian coast, covered by a layer of fog.

“This is one of the worst smuggling tragedies I can imagine in California, certainly here in the city of San Diego,” San Diego Division of Lifeguards Chief James Gartland told Reuters news agency.

Authorities were unable to specify the nationality of the victims, but told the press that they were all adults.