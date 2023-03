The number of victims of the shipwreck of Steccato di Cutro, in Crotone, rises to 88, after the discovery in the morning of the body of a man in Praialonga and of another body, also of a man, near the area of ​​the tragedy and which fire and Coast Guard are trying to recover. In the meantime, the searches continue, there would be about twenty people who are still missing.

Read also