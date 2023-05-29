Genoa – The seventh edition of the Forum will take place on 6 June in Genoa (Palazzo San Giorgio, starting at 9 am).Shipowners & Shipbuilding” organized by Il Secolo XIX, The MediTelegraph And TTM-Sea Transport Technologies.

The title of the event is “The new boundaries of sustainability / The sea and the energy transition: changing course so as not to change objectives”. The work will be developed over two sessions. The first entitled “Designing tomorrow’s ship today”, in which will participate – among others – Ignatius Messina (CEO of the Messina company), Caesar d’Amico (to d’Amico Group), Stephen Messina (President Assarmatori), Joseph Cute (vice president of Costa Cruises), Henry Straw (Banchero & Costa research manager).

Paul Emilio Signorini

The second, dedicated to boating, will see the participation of Guido PencoBaglietto Yacht Technical Director), Barbara Amerio (Permare Group), Silvio Angori (CEO Pininfarina) and other players in the sector. Interventions are planned Paul Signorini (president of the ports of Genoa and Savona), DBA Group, Camera Vernetti law firm And Rina.

Participation is freeby registering to this address.