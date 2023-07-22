War, UN-flagged ships against the grain blockade: the recipe for isolating Putin and winning the cynicism of man

The wars they are all fought with the most disparate offensive means, but what is generally affected is the population, the books written for war are full of indications on how to weaken the enemy, whether he has a uniform or not. The Romans have taught a lot who even allowed themselves to starve the enemies closed in their fortifications, for years, see the example of the Gauls of Vercingetorix defeated by Gaius Julius Caesar in 52 BC or with cunning, as reported in the Iliad, with the “gift” of the Trojan Horse or, if you want, by making transversal agreements with peoples already conquered to cut off the bridges to the supplies of the enemies.

There is no doubt that it is a barbaric way to exhaust the populations, what is surprising is that Putin has begun to bomb the ports where the grain is stored and others cereals which should be exported to the world. L’Ukraine to this day it is considered the barn of the worldbut if it fails to export, many populations will suffer from hunger, hence why Vladimir Putin risks finding himself against not only Ukraine, but various starving countries and there is nothing worse than having a starving person as an enemy.

