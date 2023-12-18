Genoa – Italy is also in the coalition, currently made up of 10 nations, led by the US to guarantee the safety of navigation in the Red Sea, the scene of Houthi attacks on merchant ships in transit. The Pentagon announced tonight that “Operation Prosperity Guardian is bringing together multiple countries including United Kingdom, Bahrain, Canada, France, Italy, Holland, Norway, Seychelles and Spain, to jointly address security challenges in the southern Red Sea and the Gulf of Aden, with the aim of ensuring freedom of navigation for all countries and strengthening regional security.”

In the note, the Pentagon states: “The recent escalation of reckless Houthi attacks from Yemen threatens the free flow of commerce, endangers innocent sailors, and violates international law. The Red Sea is a critical waterway, essential to the freedom of navigation, and an important trade corridor that facilitates international trade. Countries seeking to uphold the fundamental principle of freedom of navigation must come together to meet the challenge posed by this non-state actor who launches ballistic missiles and unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) against merchant ships of many nations legally transiting international waters. This is an international challenge that requires collective action. Therefore, today I am announcing the establishment of Operation Prosperity Guardian, a major new multinational security initiative under the umbrella of Combined Maritime Forces and the leadership of its Task Force 153, which focuses on security in the Red Sea.”