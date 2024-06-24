Monday, June 24, 2024
Ships | Two huge Spanish warships arrived in Helsinki – The pictures show

by admin_l6ma5gus
June 24, 2024
During the visit, the ships will train with the Navy.

to Helsinki arrived on Monday two Spanish warships: Juan Carlos I and Blas de Lezo. The ships are moored in the port of Hernesaari.

Another of the ships, the Juan Carlos I, is the largest in the Spanish fleet; it is over 230 meters long and 32 meters wide. At its best, its crew includes 900 people.

Blas de Lezo is a helicopter carrier. Its crew is only 250 strong.

During the visit, the ships will train with the Finnish Navy. According to the Navy’s press release, the purpose is to promote relations between Finland and Spain.

There are no public visits to the ships.

Juan Carlos I has aircraft on deck. Picture: Photo by Jarmo Ruhanen / Reader

