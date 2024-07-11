Ships | This is how luxury cruise passengers celebrated Helsinki Day – “Oodi is fantastic”

Shipping|Luxury cruise ships and their passengers have visited Helsinki this week. Cruise ship peak day Thursday happened to be rainy.

11.7. 20:35

Read the summary The summary is made by artificial intelligence and checked by a human. Several large luxury cruise ships have sailed to Helsinki this week. The passengers were not bothered by the rainy weather in Helsinki. Tourists have visited Seurasaari Open Air Museum, Senate Square, Sibelius Monument and Suomenlinna, among others. The Mein Schiff 1, which left Germany, can accommodate almost 3,000 passengers, and the cheapest cabin costs around 5,400 euros.

Helsinki the grayness did not bother the cruise tourists who visited Finland.

“Our winter is four months of blue skies. When I travel, I don’t really care about the weather, because at home it’s always good”, says Maria Kampp on the way back to the ship.

Kampp and his son Mattia are German but live in Italy.

Their six-hour stay on land in Helsinki included the Seurasaari open-air museum and getting to know the city by bus and tram. Kampp praises Helsinki’s public transport.

Sailed to Helsinki this week several large luxury cruisers. On Thursday, you could see the German ship Mein Schiff 1 and the British ship Spirit of Adventure in Hernesaari harbor. Kamppi will next travel to Stockholm aboard Mein Schiff 1.

Also Thomas Bauer made your way back to Mein Schiff 1. During the day spent in Helsinki, he had time to visit the Senate Square, the Market Square, Uspenski Cathedral, Suomenlinna and the Sibelius monument, among others.

“On the way back we went to Oodi, it’s fantastic! When we came to Helsinki, my goal was to visit there, because I’ve read about the Ood in recent years and I’m really interested in it.”

The fast-paced day continued with a running step aboard the ship.

The Kamppi were in no rush in Helsinki, as this was not their first visit to Finland. Last summer also included a cruise in the Baltic Sea. Then the stop in Helsinki lasted two days and the sun was shining.

“If this had been our first time in Helsinki, six hours would have been too short,” Maria Kampp reflects.

Thomas Bauer says that the highlight of the Helsinki day was a visit to the central library Oodi.

Mein Schiff 1 can accommodate around 2,900 passengers.

Kamppien and the cruise ship chosen by Bauer is almost 320 meters long and the conditions are quite fun: the interior of the ship includes, among other things, a theater and a running track. You can get to the cheapest cabin for around 5,400 euros.

The ship also has a gym, which Maria Kampp says she has been using enthusiastically for the past week.

“I have three children and I work a lot. On a cruise, I don’t have to do anything: no cleaning, you can eat on board 24 hours a day. I can go to the gym every morning.”

The travelers’ biggest concern seemed to be whether they would make it back to the ship in time. A steady stream of buses, taxis and electric scooters are circling the port of Hernesaari. Some return to the port on foot despite the rain.

A total of almost 4,000 passengers will be packed into the ships that stopped in Hernesaari on Thursday.

The cabins of the Mein Schiff 1 luxury cruise ship have balconies.

Some of the tourists returned to the harbor on electric scooters.

Mein The Baltic Sea cruise of the Schiff 1 takes ten days. The ship stops in Poland, Lithuania, Sweden, Estonia and Finland. You can spend one day in all the cities.

“Being on a cruise is strange but also great. Just a year ago, I thought it was crazy to go on a cruise. But then I tried it and liked it more than I thought I would,” says Maria Kampp.

On this cruise, Kamppi has had a strategy that allows them to get more out of the short stops: eating on shore is done in the shortest possible time. In Helsinki, they have eaten meat pie for lunch based on Maria Kamppi’s description.

In Finland, however, one dish was at the top of the day’s priority list: Mattia Kampp loves ear mushrooms.

“He ate them [vierailun aikana] probably three”, Maria Kampp laughs.