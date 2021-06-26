Ships There is a huge contract going on in front of Helsinki: The ships have grown so much that the shipping lane needs to be deepened

As a result of dredging, the depth of the fairway leading to Vuosaari Harbor off Helsinki will increase from 11 meters to 13 meters. A large part of the masses is quarry, which can be used in the pre-construction of the Hernesaari residential area.

Vuosaari the seaway leading to the port and the port basin itself are currently being dredged to a depth of 11 meters to 13 meters.

The deepening of the fairway and basin, which began in June last year, will be completed by the end of this year.

The fairway was completed at the same time as Vuosaari Harbor, ie 15 years ago. Now the fairway needs to be deepened so that larger vessels than the current container vessels operating in Finland can enter the port.

Danish the strait is currently accessible to the Baltic Sea by a vessel with a maximum depth of 15.3 meters. For a long time, the only ships of this size operating in Finnish ports were oil tankers unloading their cargo in Sköldvik.

Today, the ports of Pori’s Tahkoluoto, Naantali and Kotka’s Mussalo are also visited by ships carrying bulk cargo. Even the largest container vessels are now almost as large.

There is now an ongoing trend that the depth of travel should be in the 13 meter range for the largest container vessels.

“Supply traffic from Rotterdam or some other large port has the characteristic that the same container ship brings cargo to several Finnish ports. For this reason, it is important that as many ports as possible have the capacity to accommodate ships of increasing length, breadth and depth, ”says the technical director. Pekka Hellström From the Port of Helsinki.

“The Port of Helsinki wants to be on the move at this time.”

Three In addition to the Port of Helsinki, the City of Helsinki and the Finnish Railways are the clients of the contract consisting of the contract part.

In accordance with its basic task, the fairway agency handles the construction of the fairway itself, and the Port of Helsinki is responsible for deepening the harbor basin. The city of Helsinki is involved because it has a lot of use for the quarry that can be removed from the bottom of the fairway.

“The fairway dredging project was already known at the beginning of the pre-construction contract on the eastern shore of Hernesaari. City Mass Coordinator Mikko Suominen had previously arranged the utilization of the quarry in the pre-construction of a new residential area in Hernesaari, ”says the project manager of the Vuosaari waterway dredging project Tomi Laine.

According to Laine, most of the quarry needed for Hernesaari is obtained from the excavations of the waterway. A smaller part of a total of about 800,000 cubic meters of quarry is imported from Jätkäsaari, the city’s own disposal area.

The dredging contract for the Vuosaari waterway is scheduled to be completed by the end of this year.

Four Terramare, who continued dredging at Easter after a month-long winter break, is the foreman in charge Reijo Kultalahti according to the agreed timetable. According to it, the fairway should be the entire 20 kilometers long by 13 meters deep by the end of this year.

“More than half of the excavation has been done, and even more of the moraine and clay dredging,” says Kultalahti.

Foreman Jani Vyyryläinen emphasizes that security is particularly important in deepening. The work is carried out on a 24/7 basis, but in such a way that ship traffic on the fairway and also close boat traffic must be taken into account at all times.

At issue is a total price contract of less than EUR 20 million. However, the final amount is not yet known, as the exact mass amounts are not yet known.

This, in turn, is due to the fact that it is not cost-effective to study seabeds as often as on land when studying the seabed.

“ In Vuosaari, the quality of the base is known in more detail than usual.

“When surveyed every hundred meters as usual and also in this project, one should be prepared for the fact that the location of the rock surface may vary between points. For this reason, the final mass quantities will only be known when the work is completed, ”says the project manager Seppo Paukkeri From the fairway agency.

In Vuosaari, the quality of the bottom is known in more detail than usual, because the waterway is existing and has been in use for less than 20 years. However, the exact mass amount is also affected by the fact that part of the loose quarry of the previously dredged channel has remained at the bottom of the channel. The amount of it also becomes clear only when the material has been dredged in its entirety.

Vuosaari during the construction of the port, the work was suspended for a long time due to the high tbt or tributyltin content of the land masses. Harmful TBB has been used as a pesticide in boat and ship primers.

Similar surprises are not expected now, even though work is being done in the same area. The polluted seabed in front of the former shipyard was once thoroughly dredged.

“However, at the end of the contract, there are smaller dredging sites on the high seas. They are slower to do because the weather conditions there are challenging, ”says work manager Vyyryläinen.