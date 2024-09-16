Ships | The scrap trawler drifted into the inlet water channel of the nuclear power plant – This is how the owner explains

Shipping|Jarmo Haapanen’s three-decker trawler has employed the authorities several times in recent years.

Read the summary The summary is made by artificial intelligence and checked by a human. TVO informed about the scrap trawler that drifted into the inlet water channel of the Olkiluoto 1 plant unit. According to Jarmo Haapanen, his Alfa ship drifted into the nuclear power plant area by accident. Haapanen sought shelter from the storm and chose the wrong shipping lane. The Coast Guard directed the trawler to a safe anchorage.

Industry Voima (TVO) announced the strange situation on Saturday evening. A scrap trawler had drifted into the inlet water channel of the Olkiluoto 1 plant unit.

It was familiar to the media, Jarmo Haapanen owned ship called Alfa.

In the area of ​​the nuclear power plant the trawler did not pose a danger to people, the environment or nuclear safety on Saturday. There was also no criminal complaint registered about the case.

Let’s ask the owner himself what happened.

To the phone answers Haapanen, whose speech is full of vocabulary related to seafaring. In his opinion, nothing miraculous happened on Saturday.

“We attached the cloth and turned the boat in the other direction.”

Haapanen says that he drove into the nuclear power plant area by accident. He had chosen the wrong shipping lane to follow. The right shipping lane ran very close, on the other side of the island, but the chosen channel guided the ship into the waters of the nuclear power plant.

Haapanen had been looking for shelter from the noise. Haapanen says that the young man on board had also become seasick when the water “jumped and bounced his blood”.

However, it was so narrow near the nuclear power plant that, according to Haapanen, you didn’t dare to turn while the ship was moving. They stopped so they could turn safely.

The coast guard arrived to announce that Haapanen is now in completely wrong waters.

“They wasted our time for nothing. They would have immediately let us drive there to the anchorage, but when they had to start talking about all kinds of things.”

At the moment, Haapanen is anchored about 500 meters away in Olkiluoto, at the place indicated by the Coast Guard.

Hapanen has bought a trawler built in 1947 for himself in 2013 and since then renovated it into a three-story houseboat.

The last time the trawler was in the headlines was in 2023, when it had been partially submerged for almost two years in the middle of the sea in Mynälahti, Mynälahti.

Finally, the municipality stamina ran out and it ordered the ship to be moved.

According to Vakka-Suomen Sanomat the municipality’s decision was overturned in the administrative court at the beginning of summer this year.

The ship moved away from Mynämäki this Midsummer. Haapanen had already repaired the ship in the water during the winter. Haapanen says that he started transplanting as soon as the ice left, little by little.

“I immediately started driving when the water rose enough.”

The trawler has had a lot of complaints in recent years. According to Turku Sanomat they include, among other things, fire, ground contact and getting into distress at sea.

According to Ilta-Sanom Maritime rescue director of the Western Finland Coast Guard Tomi Maunu described Haapanen’s beginning as a “many-year loyal customer”.

Haapanen was not at all upset about this. The one who does it gets hurt in a hurry, he thinks.

Although the weather was good on Sunday, Haapanen didn’t want to start yet, so the trip continues on Monday.

The direction of the trawler is the port of Reposaari. If everything goes well, the boat will be taken ashore to be repaired, according to Haapanen.

Then Haapanen heads towards the wintering place, which he wants to keep a secret.

Correction 16.9. 3:15 p.m.: Contrary to what was said earlier in the article, the direction of the trawler is the port of Reposaari, not Repoveden.