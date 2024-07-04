Ships | The jetty roared at the event of large sailing ships in Helsinki

Shipping|A small fire in the pier structure was quickly extinguished.

from Ecuador Guayas, the three-mast barque that arrived in Helsinki, is one of The Tall Ship Races of the most spectacular large sailing ships.

On Thursday afternoon, a rescue operation took place near the ship. The ship’s generator exhaust pipe had heated the wharf structure, which burst into flames in a small area.

Event security manager Björn Åkerblom confirmed the matter to HS.

“There was a small fire there on the side of the pier. It was quickly extinguished, and the rescue service took care of the post-inspection,” Åkerblom said.

Helsingin Sanomat is a partner of The Tall Ships Races.