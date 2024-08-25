TRT Haber: Ships’ passage through Bosphorus suspended due to tanker breakdown

The passage of ships through the Bosphorus Strait in Istanbul was suspended due to a broken tanker, this is reported reports TRT Haber TV channel.

It is noted that the Sredina vessel, under the flag of Panama, suffered an engine failure. Transit in both directions was temporarily suspended.

The Turkish Coast Guard said the tanker was en route from Romania to Libya and three tugboats had been dispatched to it. data According to the MarineTraffic portal, the ship was heading from Novorossiysk to the Libyan port of Benghazi.

