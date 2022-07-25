The headquarters of the Estonian Defense Forces announced that the ships of the NATO naval group have arrived in Tallinn

Ships of the NATO naval group arrived in Tallinn to demonstrate the presence of the alliance in the Baltic Sea. This was stated by the press service of the main headquarters of the Estonian Defense Forces, reports RIA News.

“The first standing NATO naval group is here for the second time this year. This is a confirmation of NATO’s permanent presence in our region. As a result of such visits, we are finding more and more opportunities for cooperation with our allies,” said Johan-Elias Seljamaa, Deputy Commander of the country’s Navy.

The Dutch command ship and flagship of the HNLMS group Karel Doorman and the Portuguese frigate NRP Corte-Real, the British tanker RFA Tidesurge arrived in the Old Port of Tallinn, moored in the port of Muuga near the Estonian capital.

The First Permanent Naval Group of NATO is one of the four permanent groups of the Alliance’s High Forces, it is capable of promptly arriving in any region as part of the rapid reaction forces.

At the end of June, Estonian Prime Minister Kaja Kallas announced that NATO would soon begin to reinforce the eastern flank in accordance with the plan approved at the Madrid summit. According to her, the plan to strengthen NATO near the borders with Russia will begin to be implemented “tomorrow.”