Ships | Luxury cruisers arrived in Helsinki – The pictures show the splendor

Shipping|One-hundred-meter cruisers can be seen in the harbor of Helsinki on Thursdays and weekends. The giants are clearly bigger than Swedish ships.

Some of the cruise ships are so huge that even the biggest Swedish ships pale next to them. The longest of the ships arriving in Helsinki is the 317.5 meter long Mein Schiff 1.

to Helsinki a total of nine luxury cruisers will arrive during the week.

During the beginning of the week, a total of four ships have docked at the port.

However, Thursday is a real super day for boating. Then three cruise ships arrive at the port.

Ships arrive at the ports of Hernesaari, Eteläsatama and Katajanokka.