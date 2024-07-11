Ships | Luxury cruisers arrived in Helsinki – The pictures show the splendor

Shipping|One-hundred-meter cruisers can be seen in the harbor of Helsinki on Thursdays and weekends. The giants are clearly bigger than Swedish ships.
to Helsinki a total of nine luxury cruisers will arrive during the week.
During the beginning of the week, a total of four ships have docked at the port.
However, Thursday is a real super day for boating. Then three cruise ships arrive at the port.
Ships arrive at the ports of Hernesaari, Eteläsatama and Katajanokka.
#Ships #Luxury #cruisers #arrived #Helsinki #pictures #show #splendor
Leave a Reply