Cargo ships anchored in the Black Sea. Moscow threatens to classify cargo ships as opponents. © Khalil Hamra/AP/dpa

After the much-lamented end of the grain agreement, Kiev expressed hope that the Black Sea corridor could be used for export. New threatening gestures immediately followed from Moscow.

Moscow – After the end of the agreement on the export of Ukrainian grain, Russia wants to classify ships in the affected areas of the Black Sea as possible opponents. From midnight on Thursday (Wednesday, 11 p.m. CEST), the ships would be classified as “potential carriers of military cargo”, the Ministry of Defense in Moscow announced.

A warning to shipping had been issued in connection with the end of the Black Sea Initiative. According to Moscow, areas in the north-west and south-east of the international waters of the Black Sea have been classified as dangerous for shipping.

Kremlin does not extend agreement

Accompanied by great international criticism, the Kremlin did not extend the grain agreement on Monday after about a year. With the help of the agreement, which came about in July 2022 with the mediation of the United Nations and Turkey, almost 33 million tons of grain have been exported abroad by sea in recent months, despite the Russian war of aggression against Ukraine. Russia justified its actions with its own demands, which allegedly had not been met.

The expiration of the agreement was internationally lamented. It is reviving fears of rising grain and food prices. Poorer countries in Africa in particular are dependent on Ukrainian grain.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyj recently called for exports to continue without Russian consent in cooperation with the United Nations and Turkey. dpa