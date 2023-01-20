If we achieve the 2050 climate goals in Europe, the world will look completely different. Traffic will then largely consist of hydrogen cars and EVs. Before then, we still have some things to solve, such as the problem with extinguishing EVs in small spaces. That is why a shipping company in Norway is now refusing electric cars and hydrogen cars.

According to it OFV, the Norwegian traffic information point, 80 percent of all new cars in Norway are now electric. And it is precisely in that country that EVs are no longer welcome on the ships of shipping company Havila Kystruten. Hydrogen cars and hybrids must also remain ashore when boarding. The reason? These cars are difficult to extinguish.

The shipping company does not say that the zero-emission cars catch fire faster, but they fear more about what will happen if they do catch fire. A special detail is that Havila’s cruise ships are hybrids themselves and have gigantic battery packs on board. Cars with internal combustion engines are welcome to join the cruises.

Too much risk

The cruise company had a risk analysis carried out by a consultancy. The director of Havila Kystruten docks Business portal Norway explains why cars running on petrol, diesel or LPG are welcome: ‘This is purely a safety assessment. The risk analysis shows that a possible fire in fossil vehicles can be managed by the systems and crew we have on board.’

This is different with a car powered by hydrogen or electricity. That would require too many additional rescue measures and endanger more people on the boats. Special rooms have been set up for the batteries of the boats themselves: ‘Our ships are built with our own battery packs and are installed in accordance with current ship fire safety requirements,’ says Martini.

It seems that Havila Kystruten wants to get rid of transporting private cars altogether. The company has made the decision to only load and unload fossil fuel cars in two Norwegian cities, Bergen and Kirkenes. This would be due to the limited space on board and the risk of damage to the cars and ships due to changes in the tide. Still want to take a return?