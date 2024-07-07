Ships | Huge ships were sailing away from Helsinki – This is how it looked from the sea

Shipping|Due to bad weather, the ships could not raise their sails when leaving the port. HS followed the last moments of the Ecuadorian ship Guayas in the port and the parade of ships from the sea.

from Ecuador The Guayas ship, which arrived at The Tall Ships Race event until 2015, prepared to leave Helsinki behind on Sunday.

Captain of the ship Fernando Gordomunda says that it will take a whole day to prepare for departure.

It will be raining and windy in Helsinki on Sunday morning. Normally, the joint departure of sailing ships is a spectacle in which they raise their sails at the same time.

“If the weather doesn’t allow it, the sails can’t be opened, and the band won’t play, so that the instruments don’t get wet. It’s not such a happy departure”, says Gordomunda.

Guayas is a ship of the Ecuadorian Navy built in 1977. Its crew includes almost 160 people.

The crew of the Guayas tows a huge Ecuadorian flag to fly on board.

The captain of the Guayas ship, Fernando Gordomunda, visited Helsinki for the first time. He still hopes to return.

The ship belonging to the crew Mónica Villafuerte takes part in The Tall Ships Race event for the second time and sails the waves of the Baltic Sea for the first time.

The Ecuadorians’ wooden ship is one of the biggest in the competition. Paatti has attracted a lot of interest in Helsinki. Villafuerte believes it’s thanks to the ship’s band.

“On Saturday, they played to the public at the port for more than two hours. It makes the ship unique.”

The journey of the Guayas ship already started at the beginning of May. Back to its home port in Ecuador, it will land according to plans in October.

33-year-old Villafuerte says that he sometimes misses home. However, the knowledge that the people at home are proud of him makes it easier.

“This is my way of life.”

Mónica Villafuerte last participated in The Tall Ships Race 13 years ago. He presents a cap with the ship’s logo.

Guayas has brought cocoa beans from Ecuador to the show, which are an important export product for the country.

The ship the dark interiors include a barber’s salon, a dentist’s office and a kitchen where chicken for a hundred people was prepared on Sunday.

Villafuerte laughs that he can get by without a hairdresser for half a year, but the men’s perfectly cut hair shows that the barber has enough work.

There is also a barber on board.

The ship’s crew also includes a doctor and a dentist.

On Sunday morning, chicken was prepared for the crew in the ship’s kitchen.

The young people of the crew are preparing for cleaning work.

According to the rules of The Tall Ships Races, at least half of the ship’s crew must be under the age of 25.

Some study skills related to the navy. On the pages of one of the students’ notebooks, there is a drawing of the Panama Canal, which they crossed at the beginning of the trip. Most recently, he has learned to draw the Finnish flag.

The whistle blows and it’s time for Guayas to shake Helsinki off its heels. The joint parade of sailing ships begins.

In Eteläranta, the ships of The Tall Ships Race are preparing for the journey towards Tallinn.

Of ships hoses are following people despite the rainy and windy weather both in Eteläranta and further away from the harbor in Suomenlinna.

In Kustaensmiek, people wave enthusiastically in the rain. Some have arrived to admire the ships with their own boats.

People admire the ships in Suomenlinna despite the rainy weather.

As Guayas plows into the sea, a huge Ecuadorian flag flutters majestically in the wind.

Sailing ships heading towards Tallinn, where the next stage of the competition begins. However, the trip to Tallinn is not part of the competition, but the so-called regatta part. Then the focus is on sailing, enjoying yourself and meeting new friends.

The rule is that you must spend at least four days on the water before arriving in Tallinn. Some go east and visit, for example, Kotka.

The second actual race stage to Turku starts from Tallinn. From there, we will sail as a regatta to Mariehamn, where the last part of the competition will start. The goal is in Szczecin, Poland. In total, the competition lasts about a month.

The event is organized annually. This year, 50 ships and 1,200 sailors from around the world are participating.