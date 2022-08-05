Departed from the ports of Odesa and Chornomorsk, in Ukraine, this Friday (5.Aug.2022), the 1st caravan of grain for export since the beginning of the war in Europe, in February. Bulk carriers Navi Star, Rojen and Polarnet transport 57,000 tonnes of maize to Turkey, Great Britain and Ireland.

On Monday (1st.Aug), the 1st ship with Ukrainian food, the Razoni, left the country thanks to the terms of the international agreement with Russia, signed in Istanbul, Turkey. It goes to its destination, the port of Tripoli, in Lebanon, with 26,000 tons of maize.

The international agreement was signed on July 22 between Russia, Ukraine, Turkey and the United Nations. The document establishes the reopening of Ukrainian ports to the Black Sea, releasing the flow of Ukrainian grain. Since the beginning of the war on February 24, more than 20 million tons of Ukrainian grain have been blocked by Russian forces. The disruption in the chain triggered a global crisis, raising food prices and leaving the poorest countries without food.

For the Minister of Infrastructure of Ukraine, Oleksandr Kubrakov, the 3 ships represent the total launch of the “Grain Initiative”.

According to Kubrakov, the government of President Volodymyr Zelensky intends to “move more than 100 ships per month”. Furthermore, although the “grain aisle” have already resumed shipments, the objective is to “full operation of ports in both directions”.

“We receive requests from shipowners who are ready to enter our ports for loading. Our target is 3 million tonnes or more of agricultural products every month, leaving the ports of Odesa, Chornomorsk and Pivdenny”, said.