Ships | A US battleship was anchored in Jätkäsaari, which is equipped like a “small coastal town”

The US destroyer USS Roosevelt is visiting Helsinki this weekend. A crew of about 250 people is traveling along.

American The battleship will visit Helsinki this weekend, informs Merivoimat.

The ship is at anchor in Jätkäsaari. During the visit, there will be no public introductions to the ship. The ship’s exact departure time from Helsinki is not known.

USS Roosevelt is an Arleigh Burke class destroyer. The ship is 155 meters long and 20 meters wide. The ship has a modern combat system that is protected against, among other things, an electromagnetic pulse.

The ship’s home port, which was completed at the turn of the millennium, is in Rota, Spain, where the US military base is located.

The ship has a crew of over 250 people. According to the US Navy, the ship is equipped like a “small coastal town”, and there are plenty of different services such as a laundry and a barbershop.