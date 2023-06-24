Saturday, June 24, 2023
Ships | A French frigate visits Helsinki

by admin_l6ma5gus
June 24, 2023
in World Europe
0
Ships | A French frigate visits Helsinki

The 142-meter Auvergne, specialized in anti-submarine warfare, was commissioned in 2017.

French frigate Auvergne is currently visiting Helsinki. The ship will be in Helsinki until Tuesday and it is moored at the pier in Hernesaari.

The ship took part in NATO’s Baltops exercise this year, the aim of which is to develop compatibility and operational capability between NATO’s allies and partners in maritime operations.

The exercise was organized from the 3rd to the 17th. June, and the Finnish coastal fleet also participated in it.

Specializing in anti-submarine warfare, the 142-meter Auvergne is an Aquitaine-class vessel and was commissioned in 2017.

There are no public visits to the ship.

