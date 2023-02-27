Ships | A fire broke out on the Spirit of Tasmanian ship at the shipyard in Rauma

Personal injuries were avoided in the fire that broke out in the ship’s tank spaces.

At the Rauma shipyard a threatening situation happened on Monday, when a fire broke out on a ship under construction in the construction pool.

The fire broke out at the premises of Rauma Marine Constructions, where the Spirit of Tasmanian passenger car ferry is being built.

The alarm center received information about the fire in Suojatie 5 around five thirty on Monday afternoon. The fire was extinguished, and there were no injuries.

The company’s operational director Ville Laaksonen says that a fire broke out in the tank spaces of the Spirit of Tasmanian.

“Some protective material has burned there. Tank spaces are cramped and a fire on a ship is always a dangerous situation, but the professionals dealt with the situation quickly. Now we are investigating the cause of the fire and the extent of the damage.”

However, according to Laaksonen’s initial assessment, the damage does not seem extensive, and he does not believe that the fire will have an effect on, for example, the ship’s completion schedule.

The Tasmanian shipping company TT-Line Company has ordered two similar Spirit of Tasmania ships from the Romanian shipbuilder, which will operate between Tasmania and Australia.

The first one the ship’s keel-laying ceremony was held last October. The first ship is supposed to be completed at the beginning of 2024 and the second at the end of 2024.

“It seems that this time we got away with a scare. Of course, the cause of the fire must be carefully investigated to prevent something similar from happening again,” says Laaksonen.

The sister ships ordered from Rauma will operate on the open sea route in the Bass Strait between Geelong in Australia and Devonport in the state of Tasmania. The route is considered challenging in terms of sea conditions, and the ships are designed specifically for that route.

Each new ship can accommodate 1,800 passengers. Currently, Spirit of Tasmania ships carry 450,000 passengers annually. The passenger ferries now under construction also replace the old ships built in Finland in the 1990s.

The ship order has been a significant thing for Rauma, because it has meant 3,500 man-years of work for the city.