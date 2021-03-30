Shipping Traffic on the Suez Canal began tangling, Ever Given still at anchor and, for example, 13 vessels filled with sheep waiting in line

The head of the channel administration threatened official optimism. The high tide came to the rescue, and even the night before Tuesday, the water level in the canal was more than two meters above the mean height.

Suezin the 400-meter container vessel Ever Given, a Japanese shipping company that blocked the canal a week ago, was still at anchor on the Big Katkerajärvi before noon on Tuesday. The lake divides the 200-kilometer-long canal into southern and northern parts.

Inspections of the ship on Monday revealed no defects, according to news agencies, but the voyage still did not continue. There was no credible estimate of Ever Given’s arrival time at its destination in Rotterdam.

To the channel of the more than four hundred cargo ships awaiting entry, the first were ushered into the canal on Monday night. Nevertheless, the queues from both the south and the north were shipping AIS monitoring system according to advanced in the canal on Tuesday morning at nine o’clock only just over ten kilometers.

At the tip of the creeping hose from the north was the Tsingtao Express of the German shipping company Hapag-Lloyd. The Danish shipping company Maersk Denver sailed from the south to the bow of a ship plowing south towards the Mediterranean. It had arrived on the southern shore of the Great Lake Katkerajärvi before half a day.

Both vessels at the bow of the queues are slightly smaller than Ever Given, 300-meter vessels and the age of the previous generation of container giants. The introduction of large container vessels into the canal first shows that container scheduling problems are the worst.

Also on bulk carriers there are plenty of ships whose cargo is already in a hurry. Namely, there is a queue Deutsche Wellen according to at least twenty ships carrying live cattle. Most are Spanish and Romanian sheep on their way south. There are thirteen of these sheep ships in line.

“There is a huge tragedy at hand,” a spokesman for the animal welfare organization Animals International Gabriel Paul commented on Deutsche Wellelle. Corporate The Guardian according to the information provided, there are a total of thousands of animals and at least some of them are on their way to Jeddah.

Seasonal textures are thus on their way to either Saudi dining tables or Christian Easter meals. The Romanian veterinary authorities confirmed that the sheep have water and feed for several more days.

Traffic despite a slow start, the chairman of the channel management Osama Rabie threatened official optimism on Monday night in Ismailia, Egypt. Rabie assured news agency Reuters that as many as 113 vessels would travel in the canal one way or another on Tuesday and that the entire sum would have been unloaded in three and a half days.

Professor of Logistics at the University of Turku Lauri Ojala estimates on Monday To HSthat congestion takes at least a week and that container traffic problems in Europe cause supply disruptions for months.

I did so because the Ever Given accident happened at a bad time: the corona pandemic had mixed up international shipping schedules in the past.

The man waved the Egyptian flag for the Ever Given in the Suez Canal on Monday.­

The ship the maximum allowable draft on the Suez Canal is 20.1 meters and despite its huge size, Ever Given should fit well in the canal – even under full keel would leave more than four meters of water. On the other hand, sailors operating on the canal say that the fairway has to be dredged in the middle of the wilderness all the time.

Strong winds and visibility impaired by a looming sandstorm have been considered possible causes of the accident when Ever Given got stuck in the sand on the east bank of the canal in the southern part of the canal a week ago on Tuesday morning.

News agency Bloombergin according to a report released on Saturday, the ship’s last known speed ten minutes before the accident was 13.5 knots, well above the channel’s 8.6 knot speed limit. On the other hand, the pace can be not only the cause of the accident but also the consequence: the master may have tried the speed by adding a straight course back to the middle of the channel.

“There may turn the knuckles white ”, maritime safety consultant and former master of the 300-meter container vessel Andrew Kinsey characterized Bloomberg in an interview. “Narrow channel, strong winds, small error margins and huge consequences when an error occurs.”

Easy to drive Ever Given is definitely not. The main engine is a slowly rotating two-stroke diesel giant but for landing there are two 3,400-horsepower bow thrusters on board. Another thing is whether they are of any help to the swing.

The big problem is the wind surface formed by the container types high in the tower blocks. The previous accident for Ever Given, which was completed in 2018, occurred in February 2019 when it collided in a strong wind near Hamburg with a 25-meter ferry.

The American CNN news channel released a game on its website that allows anyone to try out what it would be like to steer a container ship on the channel. You can try the game from this link.

A satellite image showed the Ever Given vessel in the Suez Canal before the vessel was straightened on Monday.­

For rescue work was taken promptly last Tuesday. The tugs attached the cables to the container ship and began to pull the ship off by pulling at both ends of the 400-meter ship, says the broadcaster. BBC.

At the same time, sand and mud were dredged from under the bow, both by dredgers constantly sailing in the canal and by excavators from the shore. Nearly 30,000 cubic meters of soil were lifted from under the ship to shore. According to Monday’s data, water was also pumped under the keel under pressure to flush the soil aside.

Another option would have been to unload the ship from cargo and fuel to lighten it. This operation would probably have taken a really long time.

There are containers of different sizes on board, but there are 10,000 in typical typical 40-foot or 12.2-meter containers.

If the ship’s containers were stacked from Paul’s Church in Helsinki towards Lahdenväylä without leaving any gaps, the northern end of the container hose would be approximately at the Vierumäki junction halfway between Lahti and Heinola.

Valtamerten the tide affects the water level in the canal, as it has no barriers due to the flat terrain.

On Monday, the high tide came to the rescue again, and even the night before Tuesday, the water level in the canal was more than two meters above average. Ever Given was mobilized assisted by tugs on Monday before noon.

As a cargo on board, there is everything from furniture to frozen fish. It doesn’t matter to them as long as the ship’s engines are running and the freezers are powered on.