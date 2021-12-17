Shipping The Tallink Siljan Megastar passenger ship had to return to Tallinn due to a system failure

According to the shipping company, there are less than 400 passengers on board.

Tallink Siljan The automation control system of the Megastar passenger ship showed a fault on Friday morning after it left the port of Tallinn for Helsinki. The ship had to be towed back to Tallinn. According to the shipping company, there were less than 400 passengers on board.

According to the shipping company, Megastar left the port of Tallinn for Helsinki at 7.30. The fault was discovered shortly after launch and as a result all of Megastar’s Friday departures had to be canceled.

Tallink Silja’s Vice President, Communications Marika Nöjdin according to the fault was known no later than 7.45, ie the ship had time to travel to the sea for about a quarter of an hour.

Tallink Silja In a press release, it states that it is in contact with all its customers who have booked a trip. Passengers can either postpone their trip to a desired time or cancel it at no cost.

“If you should have reached Tallinn or Helsinki at a certain time today, but the trip has become useless, then you can use it on another day, for example,” says Njöd.

There is no further information on the fault of Megastar so far.

HS reached a reader from the Länsisatama terminal, who was to travel to Megastar in Tallinn at 10.30.

According to the reader, Tallink Silja had not contacted him shortly before 11 a.m. on Friday. He says the atmosphere at the terminal was chaotic due to a cancellation just an hour before departure, with only one shipping company employee and several hundred passengers present.