Shipping The Suez Canal has at least 20 cattle vessels in the queue

Animal welfare may be at stake, says the Animal Welfare Organization.

At least 20 ships in the Suez Canal shipping line are transporting cattle, according to the data following the shipping. The British newspaper reported on the matter Guardian. According to the magazine, the stalemate on the canal has caused concern for animal welfare.

The 400-meter Ever Given container vessel, which has not yet been dismantled, was stuck in the Suez Canal from the beginning of the week. The news agency AFP writes that according to the ship owner, it could possibly be detached during Saturday.

Some cattle-carrying vessels are waiting to enter the canal, but at least three appear to be stuck in the canal. The animals on board are not believed to be in immediate distress, but if the load of the Ever Given vessel that stopped the traffic has to be lightened to get it moving, it may take weeks.

Then other ships might have to circumnavigate, for example, through the southern tip of Africa, extending the voyage by up to two weeks. In that case, animal welfare could be endangered, says EU coordinator for Animals International, Guardian. Gerit Weidinger.

“There is a danger that the animals will run out of food and water and get stuck on ships because they cannot be landed because of the paperwork. If animals get stuck on ships, there is a risk that the animals will starve, be injured and their droppings will accumulate. It’s a ticking time bomb that threatens not only the animals but also the crews of the ships, ”Weidinger told the newspaper.

Red Sea and the Suez Canal, which connects the Mediterranean, is one of the world ‘s main shipping routes, as it significantly shortens the sea journey between Europe and Asia. Touring the southern tip of Africa will extend the journey by up to two weeks.

