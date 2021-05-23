Shipping The owner of the container ship Ever Given blames the Suez operator for the accident that blocked the canal

The court’s solution to the dispute may come as early as Sunday.

Container vessel Ever Given’s owner company blames Suez’s channel operator for the March accident, in which Ever Given drifted across the canal in a strong wind and blocked it for six days.

The channel operator has sued the Japanese company Shoei Kinsen, which owns the ship, and demands more than $ 900 million in compensation from it. Due to a legal dispute, the ship is at anchor in the Great Lake Katkerajärvi, which is part of the Suez Canal. Egypt will not allow it to leave until the dispute over compensation has been resolved.

Thus, 18,000 containerized loads are still standing in the canal, waiting for the journey to continue. There are also three containers belonging to the S Group, which include fans and household appliances.

Dispute was held on Saturday in an Egyptian court. There, representatives of Shoei Kinsen seek to show that the accident was caused by the actions of channel operator SCA.

Shoei Kinsen’s lawyer told Reuters that in the company’s view, SCA caused the accident by allowing the ship to enter the channel in bad weather. According to him, the audio recordings from the moment of the accident show that there was a discrepancy within the SCA as to whether the ship should be allowed into the canal.

Representatives of Shoei Kinsen also believe that the channel operator should have sent at least two tugs to Ever Given, but this was not done.

According to the shipowner, SCA has not been able to prove that Ever Given’s crew was guilty of negligence.

According to Reuters sources, the Egyptian court can rule on the matter as early as Sunday.

