Shipping | The Newnew Panda 1 ship that left Russia stopped in the Gulf of Finland

The Coast Guard has been in contact with the ship.

of Hong Kong a ship named Newnew Panda 1 sailing under the flag stopped in the Gulf of Finland. According to a website called Marinetraffic, which monitors maritime traffic, the ship hardly moved between 20 and 22 o’clock Finnish time. The ship stayed off Inkoo and the Porkkala archipelago.

According to the Gulf of Finland Coast Guard, an engine problem has been detected on the container ship. The Coast Guard has been in contact with the ship, and according to the Coast Guard, the problem on the ship has been rectified. According to the Coast Guard, the ship on its way from Russia to Egypt will be able to continue its journey.

The movements of the container ship, which was completed in 2007, drew attention earlier on Tuesday evening, among others, to a sea captain and a doctoral researcher Mikko Heikkilä.

“An interesting shipping company’s ship stopped its course at an interesting place,” Heikkilä writes in the message service X.

The ship’s stoppage in the Gulf of Finland was the first to report Evening newspaper.

FINLAND and Estonia, the Balticconnector gas pipeline was damaged at the beginning of October. The Newnew Polar Bear, which operates under the Hong Kong flag, has been linked to the damage, and connections to Russia have been identified in its background.