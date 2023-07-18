Shipping | The International Maritime Organization IMO chooses the Secretary General – Finland’s candidate is Chief of Staff Minna Kivimäki

A tight race and many rounds of voting can be expected.

of the UN The Council of the International Maritime Organization IMO is meeting today in London to elect a new Secretary General for the organization. Seven candidates are vying for the position, among them the chief of staff of the Ministry of Transport and Communications from Finland Minna Kivimäki.

The Council will vote by secret ballot until one of the candidates receives more than half of the votes.

Kivimäki anticipates STT in the interview tough competition, but was satisfied with the fact that Finland has received a response to its goals during the campaign.

Other squad Bangladesh, Turkey, Panama, Dominica, Kenya and China are represented for the position of Secretary General.

In addition to the post of Secretary General, Finland is seeking election as a member of the IMO Council. The 40 member countries of the Council will be elected in the autumn at the maritime organization’s general assembly.