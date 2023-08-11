Shipping | The couple’s squabble blocked an important emergency channel, the captain of the cargo ship became nervous

Marit Vaha, who was driving the cargo ship, listened for an hour as the couple chatted about their everyday affairs on marine VHF radio channel 16. The channel in question is intended as a maritime emergency, safety and call channel.

On duty was co-pilot Marit Vaha could not believe his ears on Friday of last week when he drove a cargo ship from Kotka to Rostock, Germany outside of Helsinki in the evening.

Marine VHF channel 16, which is used as an emergency channel for maritime traffic, is especially intended as a maritime emergency call channel, but now the channel was hearing the chattering of a couple unknown to Vaha.

“A couple was talking on the channel about store prices, the ‘best ever’ shoes, the presidential election and other everyday things. This went on for an hour,” he says.

In terms of safety, the VHF radio is the most important means of communication for a boater. It allows boats to get in touch with the maritime rescue center or other boats, even if there is no coverage in the mobile phone network.

Marine VHF radiotelephone can also be used for conversation with, for example, another boater, but channel 16 may only be used for emergency, safety and call traffic. You mustn’t stay on channel 16 to fight, but from there you can quickly switch to another channel.

Vaha says that on a cargo ship, channel 16 is used, for example, when you want to find out the intentions of another ship passing nearby.

“Another ship is called in the channel so that it can be agreed, for example, which one will change course or which one will drive ahead. But these issues are not left to be agreed on by channel 16, but from there we move on to further work immediately on another channel, so that channel 16 is free. So it’s an invitation-only channel for us.”

Vaha says that when a user has a tangent, i.e. the radio transmitter’s speech-activating button on the bottom, no one else can talk on the same channel during that time.

“Yes, on Friday I first laughed a little, saying, oh my god. But when that pointless bickering continued for longer, finally for an hour, it was no longer amusing at all. It was alarming, thoughtless and dangerous. It is, after all, a channel that is used to shout when the truth comes [hätämerkki] mayday.”

Vaha says that he has never heard of such bad negligence in the use of channel 16 before.

In Finland’s maritime areas, the channel is monitored 24/7 from the Maritime Rescue Command Centers of the Finnish Border Guard.

Gulf of Finland the Coast Guard has not had a mission related to that event in the past week.

“That still does not mean that this could not have happened. It could have been a local issue that has not come up for us yet,” says the deputy commander of the Gulf of Finland Coast Guard Mikko Hirvi.

According to Hirve, the Coast Guard of the Gulf of Finland has to deal with the misuse of marine VHF channel 16 a few times a year.

“In Finland, situations are often caused by a technical fault blocking the channel. On the other hand, in the seas of the world, disruptive behavior occurs more often in the channel.”

Marine VHF channel 16 is an emergency and call channel in international use.

Hirvi says that even if the use of channel 16 were exceptionally blocked, there are other replacement systems, especially in the use of commercial traffic, that make it possible to make an emergency call.

“But it is true that even though booking a radio channel is not a common problem in Finnish waters, it can be a really big problem at the very moment when it is booked,” Hirvi reminds.

Marine VHF radiotelephone is mandatory equipment on most commercial vessels, but it is optional for recreational boaters. The ship’s radio permit is always required for its possession and use.

The use of the channels also requires the user to have a personal maritime radio traffic qualification certificate. In Finland, qualification certificates are issued by Traficom.

Chief Inspector of Traficom Ari Caselius estimates that approximately 14,000 ship radio licenses are valid in Finland. The amount also includes permits for professional traffic.

Traficom’s radio network expert Otto Mangs again says that Traficom occasionally receives messages about radio interference. According to Mangs, they are specifically related to situations where the boater has left the tangent of the radio telephone at the bottom.