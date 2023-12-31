Shipping | The cargo ship was hit by a Houthi rebel missile in the Red Sea

The US Navy warship also repelled two ballistic missiles aimed at the ship.

To the freighter was hit by a missile in the southern Red Sea on Saturday evening, according to Centcom, the headquarters of US forces in the Middle East message service in X (formerly Twitter).

According to Centcom, the missile was launched from areas controlled by Yemen's Houthi rebels. The Danish-owned vessel sailing under the Singaporean flag remained seaworthy and no one was injured.

Responding to the cargo ship's report, the US Navy's warship USS Gravely also repelled two ballistic missiles aimed at the ship, Centcom says.

Also UKMTO, the agency that oversees British commercial shipping told on Saturday that he received a report of an incident in the southern Red Sea southwest of the port of Hodeida in Yemen.

According to UKMTO, the ship reported a loud bang and a flash of light on its bow. The ship also reported that it had observed several explosions in the vicinity of Hodeida.

The ship was not damaged in the attack and is on its way to the next port, says UKMTO. So far, it is not certain whether it is the same ship that was defended by US warships on Saturday.

Iran's supported Houthi rebels have disrupted shipping for weeks in the southern parts of the Red Sea. There is an important route for international freight traffic.

According to the Houthis, the attacks are a protest against Israel's military operations in Gaza.

Saturday's attack was the 23rd attack on international shipping since mid-November, says Centcom.