Shipping The Amorella accident site has been described as challenging, but one of the most difficult shipping routes on the Finnish coast is in Helsinki.

The sword is narrow and has a bend. It is not possible to drive quietly from the strait, because without speed you cannot make the necessary turn.

Viking Linen car ferry The site of Amorella’s last Sunday ground contact in the Åland archipelago has been described as a challenging place for ship pilots.

However, the narrow-gauge village in the municipality of Föglö on Åland is an easy place compared to the fairway that Swedish ships drive to and from Helsinki. The strait Kustaanmiekka between Suomenlinna and Vallisaari is an unusually difficult route for large ships.

“It doesn’t meet any of our design guidelines,” says the waterway maintenance expert Olli Holm From the fairway agency.

The sword of Gustav is as it is, and it is very difficult to make substantial changes to it. There are culturally and historically valuable old fortress structures on both sides of the strait that would probably have to be blown up if the strait were excavated wider. Suomenlinna is on the UNESCO World Heritage List as a unique military architecture site.

The video shows how close to the mainland Silja Line’s ship sails in Kustaanmiekka:

Shipping The essential difference between the long and straight narrow in Åland is that Kustaanmiekka makes a bend.

Vallisaari was excavated in 1976 to provide a theoretically 80 m wide straight fairway line. However, due to the strong asymmetry of the seabed and shores, ships do not practically run a straight line from the strait, according to the Accident Investigation Board (Otkes). in the 1995 report.

Ships have to make a small turn while going through a narrow strait. Before the strait, they should preferably drive at least five ship’s lengths straight so that they do not accidentally get into a difficult-to-control meander, says Otkes’s account.

The strait is usually run at a relatively high speed of 10 to 14 knots, the description states. Ships have to go at a certain speed because at a slow pace they lose their maneuverability.

In bad weather, driving from the strait is very difficult. In a winter storm, Swedish ships have sometimes been left in the open sea near the Helsinki kiln waiting for the weather to improve, because driving through Kustaanmiekka in the storm is too great a risk.

The center of Helsinki can also be reached by ship via Särkänsalmi, but it is even narrower than Kustaanmiekka and also winding.

In the costume has undergone many ground contact and incidents over the years. Much of them have happened when visibility has been poor.

The best-known case is probably the bottom contact of the car ferry Tallink in 1995. The ship had more than a thousand passengers when it leaked after colliding with the underwater embankment of Suomenlinna. Passengers were evacuated to lifeboats and the ship was feared to sink. However, it was towed to the then Sompasaari pier.

The passengers of the Tallink car ferry that ran aground in Kustaanmieki were transported ashore in lifeboats in April 1955.­

The ship had set out on Kustaanmiekka on a different route than usual, as it had had to stop for a moment before passing through the strait due to oncoming traffic. Poor visibility contributed to the accident.

In 1998, in Kustaanmiekka, the cargo ship Julia, more than a hundred meters long, made ground contact. The accident happened in thick fog. The ship leaked, but was able to continue its journey to Rauma, where it was docked.

Smaller ships have also often been in trouble in Kustaanmiekka. In 2010, an accident occurred in the strait between the water bus and the Tallinn ferry. In the fall of 2014, the Coast Guard informedthat during the previous summer there had been a number of incidents in the strait in which boats were in danger of being stranded by large passenger ships.

In narrow aisles, boats must always dodge large ships. In Finland, almost all waterways are defined as narrow lanes.

Shipping Kustaanmiekka has decreased in this millennium, when the port of Sörnäinen and the oil port of Laajasalo have been closed down and replaced by the port of Vuosaari. From Kustaanmiekka, passenger ships still run to the Olympic Terminal and Katajanokka.

The majority of Tallinn’s ships also pass from the West Harbor, where they are not transported via Kustaanmiekka.