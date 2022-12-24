Saturday, December 24, 2022
Shipping | Six new bodies found in the sea after the wreck of a Thai warship

by admin_l6ma5gus
December 24, 2022
in World Europe
Out of a total of 105 crew members, 17 are still missing.

of Thailand six new bodies have been found in the sea after the wreck of the warship, the country’s navy said on Saturday.

On Tuesday, rescue workers also found six dead victims in the sea during the search for the crew of a sunken navy ship in the Gulf of Siam. One crew member was found at the time the BBC along alive. The six bodies found last week have been identified as members of the ship’s crew.

The Navy corvette HTMS Sukhothai sank late last Sunday local time while on patrol in the Gulf of Siam, less than 40 kilometers from the country’s southeast coast. Some of the soldiers were saved by jumping onto the life raft.

Out of a total of 105 crew members, 17 are still missing. An investigation into the cause of the accident will be started.

