Shipping S Group and other cargo owners have to reimburse rescue costs for Ever Given blocking Suez Canal – WSJ: Egypt demands up to $ 1 billion in compensation from shipowner

“The so-called collective bargaining procedure applies to this. We have the insurance to cover the costs, ”says the S Group. According to the WSJ, Egypt is demanding up to $ 1 billion in compensation from the shipowner.

Suezin the rescue costs and other compensation of the Ever Given container vessel, which blocked the canal at the end of March, are falling to be paid by its cargo owners.

Head of International Logistics at Inex Partners, the S Group’s wholesale company Lasse Korhosen According to the trade group, a notification was received from the forwarding company it used on Friday.

“The so-called collective bargaining procedure applies to this. It is an old code adopted by the International Association of the Law of the Sea (CMI), according to which the risk of maritime transport is shared between the cargo owners and the shipping company, ”says Korhonen.

Ever Givenin the owners have appointed Richards Hogg Lindley, a British company specializing in maritime compensation, to collect the necessary co-buddy guarantees from cargo owners.

According to Korhonen, the S Group’s transport insurance company must provide Richards Hogg Lindley with a security based on the value of the cargo. Until the security is lodged, the S Group cannot take over the cargo.

“We have comprehensive insurance that virtually reimburses that amount. The ship has three containers of our stuff. There are fans and other appliances, among other things. The bigger problem is that the ship is still stuck in Egypt and there is no information as to when it will be able to continue its voyage, ”he says.

The value of the cargo and the S Group’s share of it are still being calculated.

Egypt demands up to $ 1 billion in compensation from the owner of the Ever Given cargo ship, which blocked the Suez Canal, says the financial newspaper The Wall Street Journal (WSJ). Until the compensation is paid, Egypt will not allow the ship to proceed to its destination, the port of Rotterdam in the Netherlands.

Chairman of the agency leading the Suez Canal Osama Rabie commented on the matter, according to the WSJ, on Egyptian television on Thursday.

“The vessel will remain here until the investigation is completed and compensation is paid. We hope for a quick conclusion to the negotiations, ”Rabie said.

Earlier, Rabie had said the total amount of compensation claimed would be $ 1 billion. It would consist of the cost of the decommissioning operation, lost canal charges and other costs caused by the blockage of the canal for almost a week.

400 the meter-long Ever Given blocked traffic in the canal from March 23 to Day 29 while on shore.

The amount of compensation claimed sounds high in relation to the actual costs. According to calculations by the analysis company Refinitiv, for example, the loss of channel fees during the blockage was $ 95 million. However, the losses were largely temporary, as Egypt will be allowed to collect charges as traffic resumes.

According to a representative of Shoei Kisen Kaisha, the owner of the ship interviewed by WSJ, negotiations on compensation are ongoing.

According to WSJ, the company has already taken legal action to limit its liability. The vessel was chartered to the Taiwanese shipping company Evergreen Marine.

S Group According to Korhonen, the blockage causes delays of two to three weeks for the passage of many other ships and the arrival of goods. Some of the cargo ships set out to circumnavigate Africa at the time of the blockage, and there has been congestion in the canal.

The clutter of well-defined schedules has also caused congestion and anticipation in the world’s major cargo ports, with ships arriving there at too close a pace.

“However, the impact on store selections remains reasonable in our opinion. In some individual products, it may show up, ”says Korhonen.

World a vital bottleneck in cargo traffic was clogged as the bow of the giant Ever Given container ship hung on the wall of the canal, and the entire ship drifted across the canal.

The exact cause of the accident is still unclear. The Egyptian authorities are investigating the vessel’s recording equipment. There was a sandstorm and strong gusts of wind in the area at the time of the accident.

The blockage of the canal caused a queue of about 400 vessels at the ends of the canal. The Suez Canal, administered by Egypt, connects the Mediterranean and the Red Sea. As a result, ships can travel from Europe and the Atlantic to the Indian Ocean without having to circumnavigate Africa.