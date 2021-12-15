The shipment of boxes, accessories and corrugated cardboard sheets reached 332,526 thousand tons in November, a drop of 3.7% compared to the same period last year. According to the Brazilian Paper Packaging Association (Empapel), the volume of shipment per business day was 13.855 thousand tons in the month, also down 3.7% year-on-year, as November 2021 registered the same number of days useful in comparison with November 2020.

The preview of Empapel indicators indicates that the Brazilian Corrugated Cardboard Index (IBPO) also dropped 3.7% in November compared to the same month of the previous year, to 148.1 points.

This is the first year-on-year decline of the indicator for the months of November, since 2016. According to data free of seasonal influence, the preview for November signals a 0.1% drop in the IBPO, to 145.8 points. This would be the fifth consecutive fall in the index.

The volume shipped just of corrugated cardboard was 326.801 thousand tons. Shipment per business day in the seasonally adjusted data was 13,617 tonnes, 4.1% higher than last month.

