Shipping It may take weeks to remove the container ship that clogged the Suez Canal: “The impact will be felt in all Western European ports”

A storm is coming to the area over the weekend, making the rescue operation more difficult. The economic impact of a weekly jam would be significant.

Suezin it has proved more difficult than expected to remove the container vessel that ran aground in the canal. Now, rescue teams estimate that moving a ship that clogs a canal can take up to weeks. The news agency Reuters reported on the matter.

Shoei Kisen Kaisha, the Japanese owner of the accident ship, has also said it is “extremely difficult” to dismantle the ship. The company has apologized for the disruption caused by the blockage of the channel.

On Thursday, Suez Channel Authorities (SCA) suspended all traffic on the channel. In the past, the Egyptian authorities had allowed some ships into the canal in the hope that the blockage would be cleared quickly. For example, the logistics company GAC had already erroneously reported on Wednesday that the ship had been partially dismantled and traffic in the canal could be restored on Wednesday or Thursday.

Egyptians have been more optimistic about the timetable than rescue experts. President Abdel Fattah al-Sisin seaport adviser Mohab Mamish told AFP late Thursday night that maritime traffic would return within a maximum of 48 to 72 hours.

On Tuesday morning the rescue operation of the container ship that ran aground has been hampered by strong winds and the enormous proportions of the ship. A ship called Ever Given is the world’s largest container ships. Its length is 400 meters, which is almost as much as the height of the New York landmark Empire State Building.

Ever Given is one of the largest container vessels in the world. Now it is transversely stuck in the middle of the Suez Canal in Egypt.­

The weight of the ship against the sand is very large. The platform has been described as “a huge whale drifting ashore”.

On Sunday, high tide may potentially make it easier to unload the ship. On the other hand, Egyptian meteorologists have warned that a storm is expected in the area by the weekend, making shipping more difficult, Reuters reported.

Suezin channel authorities have said attempts are being made to move the vessel by nine tugs. While tugs strive to turn the transverse platform, dredgers dig the sand and mud out around its bow and hull.

Attempts have been made feverishly to remove the 400-meter Ever Given platform, which is stuck in the Suez Canal, since Tuesday.­

Since Thursday, international rescue teams have also assisted in the decommissioning work. The Dutch and Japanese rescue teams are working on more effective detachment methods in collaboration with the channel authorities and the ship’s captain.

Rescue workers have said the ship may need to be lightened by unloading containers and draining fuel and water. Unloading containers is laborious and slow.

Container ship The disruption to traffic on the Suez Canal is the worst maritime traffic jam in years. Its economic impact is estimated to be huge.

Located in Egypt, on the west side of the Sinai Peninsula, the Suez Canal is one of the busiest shipping routes in the world and a major bottleneck for sea freight.

More than ten percent of the world’s freight traffic and thirty percent of container traffic passes through the Suez Canal. In total, an estimated $ 8-10 billion worth of freight passes through the channel each day.

Currently, the Ever Given whale ship is blocking the road from a total of more than 200 large container ships, oil tankers and bulk carriers. Prolonged congestion means major delivery problems for cargo passing through the canal.

The channel plays a key role in European transport chains. The channel transports significant quantities of consumer goods from Asia and fuels from the Middle East.

The blockage of the channel has had a major impact on freight rates. For example, shipping prices for petroleum products nearly doubled this week, Reuters reported.

Ever Given, who was on his way from China to Holland, drove aground in the middle of the Suez Canal on Tuesday.­

Delays in deliveries have been feared to jeopardize fuel supply chains and raise consumer prices. Bloomberg reported on Wednesday that Tuesday’s accident immediately pushed up oil prices as investors prepared for oil supply problems. Reuters reported on Friday that a two-week blockage would mean delays of up to one million tonnes of liquefied natural gas in Europe.

Rising prices and supply difficulties have been feared to be reflected in fuel prices in Europe.

Sea freight Experts estimate as early as Thursday that if traffic on the channel is not open within 24-48 hours, some companies may have to change their route, Reuters reported. On Friday, when the blockage has lasted for more than three days, the pressure for rerouting will increase.

For example, the world’s largest cargo shipping company, the Danish A. P. Møller-Mærsk, has already considered redirecting its ships around the Cape of Good Hope at the southern tip of Africa. The blockade of the Suez Canal affects seven vessels of the Danish company.

The special route would increase travel time between Asia and Europe by 5-6 days. According to the company, the most urgent cargo could possibly be transported by plane or by land by train. The company has not yet made final decisions on the next steps.

Suezin the blockade of the canal has lasted for so long that it has an impact on European ports awaiting cargo.

“The impact is felt in all Western European ports,” a representative from the Port of Rotterdam Leon Willems told Reuters. “For the sake of both companies and consumers, we hope that the situation will be resolved soon.”

The port of Rotterdam in the Netherlands is the largest in Europe. The Ever Given ship, stuck in the Suez Canal, was due to arrive there at the turn of the moon.

The Ever Given, which ran aground on Tuesday, is registered in Panama and is operated by the Taiwanese shipping company Evergreen. The ship heading to the Netherlands originally set sail from China.

Suez Canal officials said control of the ship was lost due to bad weather and a sudden gust of wind. Egypt was shaken on Tuesday by sandstorms that weakened the view.

The canal blockage has come at a bad time for both the world and Egypt. The coronavirus has already hampered international trade, leading to longer cargo handling times and cancellations.

Correction 26.3. at 12.55 pm: Japanese owner of the accident ship, Shoei Kisen Kaisha, is a company, not a person.